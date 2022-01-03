Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 21,234 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,234 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $63,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $273,217,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,902,000 after buying an additional 1,249,475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,376,000 after buying an additional 808,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after purchasing an additional 700,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.