Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 116,318 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,318 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Illumina worth $75,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after acquiring an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,063,540 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $431,382,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN opened at $380.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.31 and a 200-day moving average of $433.50. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

