Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 132,147 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 213.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,147 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Align Technology worth $129,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,744,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after buying an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology stock opened at $662.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $650.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.