Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 160,568 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,738 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 160,568 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Electronic Arts worth $93,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $423,707,000 after purchasing an additional 177,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $132.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,842 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

