Egerton Capital UK LLP Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Egerton Capital UK LLP cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 279,046 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.5% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.08% of Meta Platforms worth $739,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

FB stock opened at $336.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $935.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

