Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $228.83 Million Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Egerton Capital UK LLP lessened its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,871,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 378,396 shares during the quarter. Yandex comprises approximately 1.1% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $228,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Yandex has a 1 year low of $58.91 and a 1 year high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

