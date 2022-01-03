MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 211.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 10.8% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $267.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.63. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.