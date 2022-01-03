MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after buying an additional 102,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $70.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

