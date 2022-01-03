Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is Egerton Capital UK LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 8.9% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,870,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

