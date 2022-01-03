MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 7,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $355.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

