AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $567.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $633.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.53. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $270.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

