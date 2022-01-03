Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.74

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.74 and last traded at $79.29, with a volume of 7966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.35.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $220,482,000 after purchasing an additional 246,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505,093 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.