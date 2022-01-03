e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.57

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 5054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,552,596 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

