PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.15. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 571 shares trading hands.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.