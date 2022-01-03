AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 364,401 shares.The stock last traded at $5.96 and had previously closed at $5.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,163,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,415,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,347,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

