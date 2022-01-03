Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 506.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Symrise stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,923. Symrise has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

