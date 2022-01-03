Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Rises By 489.1%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,900 shares, a growth of 489.1% from the November 30th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,265. Code Chain New Continent has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a negative net margin of 168.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

