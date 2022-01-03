Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Short Interest Up 450.0% in December

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBRPY remained flat at $$19.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 395. Ebro Foods has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.4719 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

