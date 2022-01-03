SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 735 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

PayPal stock opened at $188.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

