Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.40. 1,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Snap-on by 2,526.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 350,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $33,766,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.