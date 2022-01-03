Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post sales of $8.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.92 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $10.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $36.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $37.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.78 billion to $37.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,636. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

