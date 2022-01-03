Analysts Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 51,074 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

