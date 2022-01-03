InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIPZF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of IIPZF stock remained flat at $$12.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.30.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

