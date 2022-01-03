Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Grows By 412.5%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 412.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FOLGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

