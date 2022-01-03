Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Grows By 412.5%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 412.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FOLGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.16.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
