Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

AELTF stock remained flat at $$0.80 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Adacel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

