Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a growth of 389.4% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

YLLXF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

