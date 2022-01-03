Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a growth of 389.4% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.
YLLXF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.
About Yellow Cake
