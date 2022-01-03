Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $4.92

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.12. Celularity shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

CELU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth $109,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

