Analysts Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT at $46.09

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPRE. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. 14,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,981. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Green Plains by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after buying an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

