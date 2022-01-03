DFSocial Gaming Hits One Day Volume of $196,560.00 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $196,560.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00063518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.90 or 0.08022589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00074947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,639.29 or 1.00396512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007541 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.