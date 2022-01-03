LikeCoin (LIKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,299.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $33.09 million and approximately $47,299.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00047988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,074,829,145 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,929,694 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.