DMScript Price Down 48.9% Over Last Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 48% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. DMScript has a market capitalization of $106,420.19 and approximately $1,770.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00063518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.90 or 0.08022589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00074947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,639.29 or 1.00396512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007541 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript's total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript's official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript's official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

