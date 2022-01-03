mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and $2.09 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001474 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005267 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001222 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00048324 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005779 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

