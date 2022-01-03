Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 116,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,898,893 shares.The stock last traded at $13.98 and had previously closed at $15.99.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 148.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.