ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.11. Approximately 311,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,752,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Macquarie dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

