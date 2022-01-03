Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 6,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 952,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LILM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $416,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $2,111,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $5,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $5,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

