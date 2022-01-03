Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Trading 4.5% Higher

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88. 8,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 420,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

