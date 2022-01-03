Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 2,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 377,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Erasca alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,651,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.