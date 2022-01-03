UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Has $592,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Shares of BABA opened at $118.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

