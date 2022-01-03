Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.22% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 36.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Tidewater by 160.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Robert Robotti purchased 15,500 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 5,682 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 77,682 shares of company stock valued at $850,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $10.71 on Monday. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

