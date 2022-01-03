The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Raised by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

NYSE:GS opened at $382.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.98 and a 200-day moving average of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

