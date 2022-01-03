American Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 61,874 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 619,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,151,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,954,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after buying an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 386,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $60.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

