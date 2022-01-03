Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.55. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 82,113 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 181.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Uranium Energy by 26.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

