Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.55. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 82,113 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 2.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 181.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Uranium Energy by 26.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
