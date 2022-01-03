Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Up 11,435.0% in December

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, an increase of 11,435.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of CLRM stock remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Monday. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. Clarim Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

