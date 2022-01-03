Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Update

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 22,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of SPIN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. Spine Injury Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.
Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.