Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Update

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 22,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SPIN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.10. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. Spine Injury Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc is a medical services and technology company. It provides licensing, management, marketing, billing, collection and financial services for affiliated doctors who treat patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents, including orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management doctors and chiropractors.

