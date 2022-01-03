Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Update

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 106,263.6% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NES traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 79,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,878. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

