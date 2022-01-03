Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 106,263.6% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NES traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 79,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,878. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.