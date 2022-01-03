American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 19,967 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 2.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

