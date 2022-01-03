SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $29,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,359,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,495,000 after purchasing an additional 285,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,588,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI opened at $111.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.