Ibex Investors LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Amphenol comprises about 0.6% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $3,504,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

NYSE APH opened at $87.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

