Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Purchased by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,645 shares during the period. Ituran Location and Control accounts for 5.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $24,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITRN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 242,725 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 104,832 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 51,066 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after buying an additional 48,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $625.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

