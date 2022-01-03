Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Garmin by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Garmin by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Shares of GRMN opened at $136.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.67. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.